City Council to vote on TBK Bank Sports Complex expansion following years of success

The vote on the development agreement is Tuesday night, but a formal announcement will be held on Wednesday at the complex.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 22, 2021.

City council members are expected to vote on a development agreement Tuesday night to expand a Bettendorf sports complex with new turf multi-use recreational fields, a golf entertainment facility with 60 hitting bays and even more entertainment amenities.

TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment Center, located on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, already touts its state-of-the-art amenities across 75 acres. Once the agreement is approved, the complex will expand by another 109 acres, according to the city council's agenda for Tuesday night.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday for its regular meeting to approve the development plans. Residents who wish to sit in on the meeting can do so on the city's YouTube channel.

A press conference with city leaders and partners in the agreement is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the complex. More details on the plans will be shared then, according to a release for the event.

So, what's all in the agreement?

The agenda for Tuesday night says the agreement is between the City of Bettendorf, Middle & Forest Grove, LLC (MFG) and FG80 Holdings, LLC (FG80). Due to the success of the sports complex, MFG and FG80 approached the city to expand it onto the east of Middle Road and north of Forest Grove Drive.

This part of the expansion, dubbed the "MFG Project," will include two synthetic multi-use collegiate/high school-sized baseball fields to accommodate eight youth baseball/softball fields or four full-sized soccer fields. This part of the project will also include lighting for nighttime events and parking.

The next part of the MFG Project includes the three-story golf entertainment facility with 60 hitting bays, a restaurant and bar area, meeting space and entertainment areas. Overall, the MFG Project will take up about 45 acres.

The other part of the expansion is the FG80 project, which is intended to support the MFG Project with commercial strip centers, a convenience store and a hotel with at least 80 rooms, according to the proposed agreement. This part of the project will take up about 64 acres of space.

The agreement says that construction for both of these projects is expected to begin on April 1 of this year.

Below is a copy of the proposed plans from the agenda for Tuesday night:

Under the agreement, the City of Bettendorf has committed to spending $5.8 million in support of the project, including economic development grants, infrastructure upgrades and a 75% tax-increment-finance rebate for 20 years.

Bettendorf anticipates the rebates to total $14 million over the next two decades on at least $32 million of development, according to the agreement. The city also expects to make a $3 million initial economic development grant to MFG. That grant will be paid in two equal installments, according to the plan.

The city will also make eight grants, each in the amount of $350,000, to be paid to MFG and The BettPlex, LLC, totaling $2.8 million.