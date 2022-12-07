Troubled Bettendorf pool remaining closed for the summer

Splash Landing will close for the summer as it has been deemed unsafe for standard operation due to deteriorating paint and cloudy waters.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf's Splash Landing will be closing for the remainder of the season due to ongoing troubles with paint and cloudy water.

The City of Bettendorf announced the closure in a press release published in the afternoon on Tuesday, July 12 following the temporary closure of the park in early June.

The pool was initially closed due to deteriorating paint that was coming loose and clouding the waters. This paint was applied in September 2021 and immediately began to deteriorate following the pool's opening in May 2022.

The City said that it has attempted to implement multiple solutions to the problem suggested by the paint's manufacturer, but none were successful.

Officials have determined that the pool is not currently safe for large groups of visitors. When hundreds of people are in the pool at any given time, the paint failure causes the water to become so murky that the black lines at the bottom are obscured.

They add that the pool can be safe for smaller groups of people for shorter periods of time where the filters can clear the water before the cloudiness builds up.

With all the information at its disposal, the City has decided to close Splash Landing to the public for the remainder of the operating season.

Swimming lessons, lap swims, paid park programs, and private rentals will continue as normal.