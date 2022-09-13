x
Community

Bettendorf's Rotary Club taking applications for $2,500 grants to nonprofits

Qualified nonprofit organizations from the Quad Cities can apply for grants from the Rotary Club of Bettendorf until Nov. 1.
Credit: WQAD
Bettendorf Rotary Club hands out $35K in grants in 2022 ceremony

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is looking for applicants for a series of grants geared toward Quad Cities nonprofit organizations.

Applications are open for the club's grant program, which is offering $2,500 awards to qualifying nonprofit organizations from the Quad Cities, particularly those that provide basic human services, help youth or meet local community needs.

Grants are not awarded to individuals, Rotarians and their families or to groups for annual fundraising, endowments, deficit financing, scholarships and political activities.

Organizations that have won grants in the past are encouraged to apply alongside new potential recipients.

“Even though we are a Bettendorf club, we actively consider requests from qualified organizations throughout the Quad City community,” said Carol Foster, chair of the granting committee. 

The grant fund primarily comes from the Rotary Club's Lobsterfest fundraiser.

Applications are available on the Rotary Club of Bettendorf website, with the deadline falling on Nov. 1.

