Bettendorf Public Library beginning curbside pickup on Monday, May 11th

If you've got a Bettendorf Public Library card and you've been itching for some new books to occupy your quarantine, the library has good news for you.

The library will be opening a no-contact curbside pickup service on Monday, May 11th for library cardholders available from Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of now, cardholders can place online hold requests at www.bettendorflibrary.com for up to 10 books. Patrons can also call the library for assistance at (563) 344-4175.