Bettendorf Public Library beginning curbside pickup on Monday, May 11th

If you've got a Bettendorf Public Library card and you've been itching for some new books to occupy your quarantine, the library has good news for you.
The library will be opening a no-contact curbside pickup service on Monday, May 11th for library cardholders available from Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As of now, cardholders can place online hold requests at www.bettendorflibrary.com for up to 10 books. Patrons can also call the library for assistance at (563) 344-4175.
Patrons will be notified when their order is ready, and can pick up their books at the northeast corner of the building near the 18th Street parking lot. Reserved items will be left in a bag, marked with the first four letters of the patron's last name and last four digits of their library card, on a pick-up station.