Bettendorf Middle School band students show first glimpse of virtual ensemble project

BETTENDORF, Iowa — School bands are another group splintered apart by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop band students in Bettendorf from putting on a virtual show instead.
Band students from Bettendorf Middle School participated in a virtual ensemble of them playing "Thunder Rock" by Donald Josuweit, which was later uploaded to YouTube.
The video comes weeks before the band's first scheduled concert, which is now to be a similar virtual ensemble piece being created alongside the 5th grade band, as well as a second performance that's coming later in December.