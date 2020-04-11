Bettendorf Middle School band students show first glimpse of virtual ensemble project

The students played Donald Josuweit's "Thunder Rock" for a YouTube video ahead of their first concert.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — School bands are another group splintered apart by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop band students in Bettendorf from putting on a virtual show instead.

Band students from Bettendorf Middle School participated in a virtual ensemble of them playing "Thunder Rock" by Donald Josuweit, which was later uploaded to YouTube.