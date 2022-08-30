Bettendorf man wins $50,000 lottery prize from gas station ticket

He won the sixth top prize in Iowa Lottery's "Power Shot" scratch game and claimed his winnings on Monday.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf man walked away with an extra $50,000 on Monday after claiming a lottery prize he won from a hometown gas station.

Todd Rands won the sixth top prize in Iowa Lottery's "Power Shot" scratch game and claimed his prize on Monday, Aug. 29.

He purchased the winning ticket at a QC Mart location on 18th Street in Bettendorf.