Bettendorf man wins $50,000 lottery prize from gas station ticket

He won the sixth top prize in Iowa Lottery's "Power Shot" scratch game and claimed his winnings on Monday.
Credit: Iowa Lottery

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf man walked away with an extra $50,000 on Monday after claiming a lottery prize he won from a hometown gas station.

Todd Rands won the sixth top prize in Iowa Lottery's "Power Shot" scratch game and claimed his prize on Monday, Aug. 29.

He purchased the winning ticket at a QC Mart location on 18th Street in Bettendorf.

According to the Iowa Lottery's description of the game, "Power Shot" is a $5 scratch game featuring eight top prizes of $50,000 with overall winning odds of about 1 in 3.45.

