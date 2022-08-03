x
Bettendorf Public Library to offer new fall hours beginning Sept. 6

Part of the schedule change includes being open on Sundays.
Credit: WQAD

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Public Library announced it'll be updating its hours with the change of the season.

The new fall schedule will be implemented on Sept. 6 and last through Memorial Day 2023. 

Here's a look at the new schedule:

  • Monday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m – 8:00 p.m
  • Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m – 5:30 p.m
  • Sunday: 1:00 p.m – 4:00 p.m

In addition to the library’s operating hours, Bettendorf Public Library cardholders will have 24/7 access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks, movies, magazines and streaming music. 

More information about the Bettendorf Public Library’s hours and online services can be found online at www.bettendorflibrary.com or by calling the library at 563-344-4175.

The library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.

