Bettendorf Community School District offering free meals for children in June and July

The cafeteria at Neil Armstrong Elementary School will be open for breakfast and lunch for all children on all weekdays this summer.
Credit: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Serving tray with delicious food on table. Concept of school lunch

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Free meals will be available to all children this summer through the Bettendorf Community School District.

In Summer 2022, BCSD will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program; offering free meals to all under 18 years old.

Officials say that the food is free of charge, that there are no applications or sign-ups, and that there will be no discrimination against any traits. Meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis,

The meals will be offered at Neil Armstrong Elementary at 3311 Central Avenue in Bettendorf on Monday through Friday every week beginning June 13 and lasting through the end of July. Breakfast will be served from 8-3:30 a.m. and Lunch will be served from noon to 12:45 p.m. All meals must be eaten at the school.

Credit: Bettendorf Community School District

