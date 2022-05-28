Bettendorf Community School District offering free meals for children in June and July

The cafeteria at Neil Armstrong Elementary School will be open for breakfast and lunch for all children on all weekdays this summer.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Free meals will be available to all children this summer through the Bettendorf Community School District.

In Summer 2022, BCSD will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program; offering free meals to all under 18 years old.

Officials say that the food is free of charge, that there are no applications or sign-ups, and that there will be no discrimination against any traits. Meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis,