Bettendorf church looks to fill volunteer positions for 'Serve the Cities' week

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A local church is looking for volunteers to contribute to its week-long volunteering campaign to help impact the local community.
Bettendorf Christian Church's Serve the Cities is a weeklong-long community service campaign helping local communities and businesses every day through Saturday, July 16
Serve The Cities also partners with several Christian-based organizations each day for its volunteer events, including World Relief and Hope at the Brick House.
Serve the Cities' events that are still looking for volunteers to fill spots are:
- Warehouse Organization & Cleaning Vehicles
- Tuesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at World Relief in Moline
- Volunteers will go through the donation warehouse and organize items, as well as clean the inside and outside of cars.
- Basketball Tournament
- Thursday, July 14 at Youth Hope in Moline
- The event is looking for registration and referees across two time periods
- 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: 6 registration volunteers and 6 referees
- 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 12 referees
- Youth Hope Administrative Tasks
- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Youth Hope
- A group of various sedentary administrative tasks
- Landscaping Projects
- Three available times to assist One Eighty in Davenport on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 with multiple landscaping projects
- 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday
- 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday
"Our heart is really for the Quad Cities and we wanted to get more involved in different initiatives that we partner with throughout the year and see where can we help out, where can we lend a few volunteer hours just to help them do what they do better," an organizer said.