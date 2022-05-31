Bettendorf to host 'Be Downtown' June 4 for 52722 finale

The free event will feature bag tournaments with over $500 in cash prizes, live outdoor music, food trucks, kid's activities and more.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The City of Bettendorf is ending its 52722 zip code party celebrations with one last hoorah — "Be Downtown" taking place on Saturday, June 4.

The free event will go from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the lot at 15th and State Streets. The city said the family-friendly festivities will feature bag tournaments with cash prizes, live outdoor music, food trucks, kid's activities, and more.

The day will begin with a 45-minute high-intensity training (HIT) workout hosted by 1031 Fitness, followed by the K&K Fun Zone's bounce houses, bubble stations, and a hands-on science station from Absolute Science.

Each of the three bags tournaments will award $527.22 in cash prizes for first, second, and third-place finishers. Participants can sign-up for the double-elimination tournaments for free here. Check-ins for each tournament are required one hour before the start time.

Be Downtown Event Schedule:

(9:30 a.m.): Fitness 1031 HIT workout

(10:30 a.m.): K&K Family Fun Zone opens, food trucks open

(11 a.m.): Bags Tournament #1

(11 a.m.): Panic River Band — live music

(2 p.m.): Bags Tournament #2

(2 p.m.): 10 of Soul — live music

(4 p.m.): Bags Tournament #3

(4:45 p.m.): Threat Level Midnight — live music

(7:30 p.m.): Them Coulee Boys — live music

(8 p.m.): Live music at Haley Corin's, Riverside Grille and Purgatory Pub

Be Downtown Event Parking:

15th St. and Grant St. (TBK Bank building lot) available after 1 p.m.

18th St. and Mississippi St. (Asbury Methodist Church lot)

18th St. and Grant St. (City of Bettendorf lot)

Bettendorf City Hall

Motorcycle parking on 15th St.