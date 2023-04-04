Months after storm damage, Belgrade demolition begins

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from April 4, 2023.
It's been more than three months since storms tore open the roof of the Belgrade bar along 16th Street in Moline, leaving the bar closed in the storm's wake.
Monday morning, demolition on the bar officially began.
The bar has been shut down since the storms ripped off the roof. Roads around the bar have also been closed in the meantime to keep people away from the structure.
