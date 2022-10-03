Winterset community rallies around basketball team after devastating tornado

Even though Winterset isn't coming home with a state title, the team returns to supportive fans who rallied around them after a devastating weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After tornadoes devastated the town of Winterset last weekend, the community rallied to support the high school team at the state basketball tournament.

Retired teacher Gary Anker believes these games brought happy moments for the community

"It's especially nice now because we've had such tragedy in our community the last week with the storms and loss of life," Anker said. "And it's just nice to, to have something like this to look forward to for the entire community."

Winterset resident Janice Hochstetler felt moved by the outpouring of support from people near and far.

"Everybody was out there... It's genuine, it's true. I'll start crying," Hochstetler said. "It makes you feel good and makes you feel safe. That you know, you can count on your neighbors, your friends, your community, and the whole state."

Anker wants the community to know that although Thursday's game was a big event for the community, it would be nothing without the people of Winterset

"As important as this game is to our community, it's a pretty minor thing in the whole the whole scheme of life," Gary said, "We had a real shock, real sock in the gut with the tornado and the storm damage in the depths. So yeah, it's an important it's important thing for our school and our community. But more important is our community itself."

Hochstetler said she was stunned to see so many people who cared.

"It's just it's just uplifting to know that there's nice still out in the world," she said.

The Huskies fell to Dallas Center-Grimes Thursday after defeating Marion in overtime Tuesday.