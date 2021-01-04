Barrel House's downtown Davenport location reopens

Davenport's Barrel House is officially back open for businesses after its pandemic closure.

The restaurant at E 2nd St in the downtown area opened it doors to customers again on Wednesday, March 31 after closing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant says that it will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines and have employees wear masks.

On the consumer end, visitors will not be required to wear masks.

During the closure, Barrel House made some renovations to the location and updated its menu.