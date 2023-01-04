Bald Eagle Days returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

The annual event dedicated to America's national symbol is back in the Quad Cities Friday through Sunday with live animal demonstrations and other activities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quad City Bald Eagle Days are almost back at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The annual event, held Jan. 6-8 this year, features numerous educational activities, including live demonstrations for eagles, birds and other animals in the Big Run Wolf Ranch, Incredible Bats and Cold-Blooded Parties shows.

It's the largest event dedicated to the United States' national symbol; commemorating the birds' migration to the QC area in search of food along the Mississippi River.

Here's when the event is open:

Friday, Jan. 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for those under 6 years old, $1 for children ages 6-15 and $6 for adults. Kids 6-15 get in free on Friday with a paid adult. All kids under 16 get in free on Friday.

Additionally, Quad Cities Audubon Society will be running Eagle Bus Tours on Saturday and Sunday at four times:

10:10 - 11:30 a.m.

11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Bald Eagle Days is funded by the Quad City Conservation Alliance and sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America.

