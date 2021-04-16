Augustana wrapping up first week-long diversity fair

The college spent the week of April 12 holding its first Diversity Week event, celebrating and promoting inclusion at its campus.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College spent the week of April 12 holding its first Diversity Week; an event celebrating diversity at its campus.

The event is concluding the night of Friday, April 16 after a week of activities and opportunities to engage with the campus community.

The week's events included games, guest speakers, cultural presentations, dances, movie nights, a Holocaust remembrance memorial, and a end-of-week Diversity Celebration fair with a DJ, more games, and tacos.