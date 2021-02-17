Ash Wednesday in a pandemic: Local church offers drive-thru ashes on backs of hands

Ash Wednesday is operating a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa, parishioners were able to receive ashes on the back of their hands in a drive-thru. The church is also opting for an online service.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Christians, ending on Easter.