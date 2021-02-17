x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Community

Ash Wednesday in a pandemic: Local church offers drive-thru ashes on backs of hands

Ash Wednesday is operating a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: David Bohlman
News 8 reporter David Bohlman got ashes on the back of his hand for Ash Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ash Wednesday is operating a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa, parishioners were able to receive ashes on the back of their hands in a drive-thru. The church is also opting for an online service.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Christians, ending on Easter.

Pastors at St. Paul are available from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information about Ash Wednesday or St. Paul's services, click here.

Related Articles

 