Here's when EveryChild will have Pinwheel Garden Dedication Ceremonies in the Quad Cities this April

Moline nonprofit EveryChild is providing the Quad Cities with opportunities to learn about child abuse prevention skills.

MOLINE, Ill. — In the United States alone, the National Children's Alliance reports more than 600,000 children are abused every year. In 2020, the NCA estimates 1,750 children died from abuse and neglect.

In April, organizations like EveryChild take it upon themselves to educate communities about child abuse prevention. The Moline nonprofit has a full schedule of events, activities and trainings for QC residents to take advantage of this year.

“Childhood trauma, the challenges of parenting—these can be difficult things for people to discuss,” said Heather Lamb, one of EveryChild's prevention education specialists. “But if we all talk about the same topics with the same vocabulary, and we do it often, these issues become normalized and seeking help and support becomes common.”

Events scheduled include several Pinwheel Garden Dedication ceremonies across the Quad Cities and the Celebrate Every Child Gala on April 27. A full schedule is below:

Saturday, April 1 : Rock Island County AOK Community Resource Fair

: Rock Island County AOK Community Resource Fair Monday, April 3 : Davenport Police Department Pinwheel Ceremony – 1:00 p.m.

: Davenport Police Department Pinwheel Ceremony – 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 3 : Dine for a Cause – Adolph’s – East Moline

: Dine for a Cause – Adolph’s – East Moline Tuesday, April 4 : Giving Tuesday for Child Abuse Prevention Month

: Giving Tuesday for Child Abuse Prevention Month Tuesday, April 4 : Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center Pinwheel Ceremony – 11:00 a.m.

: Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center Pinwheel Ceremony – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 : Rock Island County Justice Center Pinwheel Ceremony – 11:00 a.m.

: Rock Island County Justice Center Pinwheel Ceremony – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 : Stewards of Children – Community Training – 12:00 p.m.

: Stewards of Children – Community Training – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 : St. Ambrose University Children’s Campus Pinwheel Ceremony – 3:00 p.m.

: St. Ambrose University Children’s Campus Pinwheel Ceremony – 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 7 : Blue Out Day

: Blue Out Day Friday, April 7 : Muscatine County Courthouse Pinwheel Garden – 1:00 p.m.

: Muscatine County Courthouse Pinwheel Garden – 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 10 : Dine for a Cause – Bad Boy’z Pizza.

: Dine for a Cause – Bad Boy’z Pizza. Tuesday, April 18 : Moline Police Department Pinwheel Ceremony – 11:30 a.m.

: Moline Police Department Pinwheel Ceremony – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 : Dine for a Cause – Panchero’s – Moline

: Dine for a Cause – Panchero’s – Moline Thursday, April 20 : Parenting Workshop – Managing Strong Emotions – 5:30 p.m.

: Parenting Workshop – Managing Strong Emotions – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27: Celebrate Every Child Gala – 5:30 p.m.