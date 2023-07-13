Rock Island's annual 'Tell on Your Neighbors' contest underway

It's time to nominate your favorite yard for Rock Island's annual contest.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Is there a yard in your neighborhood that is worthy of recognition? Now is the time to do it with Rock Island's annual "Tell on Your Neighbors" contest.

Every year, Rock Island residents nominate yards that they believe are the most appealing or most improved. This year's contest is currently underway, according to a press release from the city.

“It's time to let your neighbors know that you appreciate their hard work and the attention they give to their yards,” Kathy Douglass, staff liaison to the city's Beautification Commission, said. “Residents who show pride in their home and neighborhood beautify our city, so nominate them for a ‘Tell On Your Neighbor’ award.”

Nominations are accepted through August 14 and will be reviewed by the city's Beautification Commission. Winners will be announced in a future city council meeting.

Digital photos of the yard are required but the city asks that you do not go on private property.

The photo and address of the nominated yard can be emailed to Kathy Douglass in the Community and Economic Development Department at douglass.kathryn@rigov.org.