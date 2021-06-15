Alternating Currents announces 2021 return, live events

The Quad Cities art festival announced that it's returning to Davenport for the 2021 season with plenty of performances, screenings, and events.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Alternating Currents festival announced that it's making a comeback in 2021 and detailed some of the acts that will be there.

The Quad City arts festival will return on Thursday, August 19 and last through Sunday the 22nd, officials announced in a press release on Tuesday, June 15.

The event will feature over 100 notable events, which includes performances, movie screenings, and other art-related features, located at over 20 destinations in downtown Davenport.

Alternating Currents is produced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership in collaboration with local and regional artists.

In addition, the festival revealed some of the live music events it has booked for the event:

Squonk Opera, a unique group of performance various artists out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania lead by composer Jackie Dempsey and artist Steve O’Hearn

Radkey, a punk rock band made of three brothers from St. Joseph, Missouri; a group that is opening for the Foo Fighters this summer.

Fox Royale, out of Joplin, Missouri, an anthemic indie rock group

Motherfolk, an indie rock band out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tedious & Brief, an Alternative Pop act out of Nashville, Tennessee

Davenport's LoPiez location is celebrating its second anniversary by hosting live music and professional wrestling exhibitions by pro Scott County wrestlers from the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy.

Event officials say that more events will be announced in the future on alternatingcurrentsqc.com.