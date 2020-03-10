Allied Barber Supply offers customers more than men's products, it offers mental health support

"If somebody is going through something and they need to talk I’ll listen."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For Russell Maidlow, his hobby of soap making was born out of a moment of darkness.



“I was trying to find something to fill my head, my own trial and error. It just became a little bit therapeutic for me.”

That hobby has now grown into a full business.

Maidlow opened his storefront Allied Barber Supply in July in the middle of the pandemic.



Maidlow tried to commit suicide back in 2004, but he says it wasn't until 2012 when his brother committed suicide that he realized the stigma surrounding men's mental health.



Maidlow says he talked to his brother all the time. “We texted each other fairly often anyway and it's like, why didn't you say something and it’s like I didn't say anything either, so.”

He started making soap to busy his mind. It wasn’t until then that Maidlow realized that both him and his brother had been struggling, but too afraid to say something about it.

So he decided to start sharing his story.

His friends and family convinced him to start selling his soap at craft shows.



So he did, sharing his story with customers, and from there things really took off.



“They took off, it was crazy.”

What started with just soap has blossomed into all sorts of homemade products including body wash and beard oils.

Maidlow also sells products from other small businesses. All of them, tested and approved by Maidlow himself.



“I tell people all the time I'd rather listen to what you're going through then go to your funeral.”



He says his main goal is providing an ally for those who feel like they don't have one.



“We’re so trained to keep your feelings inside and you're a man.”

The business has taken off, with customers buying from all across the country.

“I have customers that I’ve shipped to in 43 states.”



He says men often come in just looking at products and when they learn his story they tell him talking about mental health isn’t as bad as they thought it was.



Russel has plans to open up the dialogue even more with group discussions led by a therapist right in his store.



He wants to provide a space for people to share with one another.

“Maybe it's not a buddy that you can talk to but there is somebody that you can talk to.”



He urges people to speak up, because other people are going through the exact same thing.