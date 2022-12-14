Aledo residential pipe repair program enrollment closing soon

The program is designed to protect residents against costly repairs on the pipes that connect their homes to the water and sewer mains.

ALEDO, Ill. — Aledo residents have until the end of the year to enroll in the City's "Water-Sewer Lateral Repair Program." This covers up to $5,000 in repairs on the underground pipes, known as water and sewer laterals.

This program is especially useful throughout the winter months when water is more likely to freeze and expand within pipes, which can result in damage to the system.

The average out-of-pocket cost for a homeowner to repair these pipes is generally between $2,500 and $5,000, so the city is offering this program to keep costs down and pipes running smoothly throughout the community.

“We have been pleased with the participation in this open enrollment program so far and hope to see even more residents sign up," Aledo City Clerk Jarod Dale said. "This program is designed to help residents protect themselves against costly repairs and help the City ensure timely repairs when these issues arise."

The city has elected to waive the $25 application fee and preliminary inspection requirements for residents who commit to the program for two years and sign up before Dec. 29.

The program has an annual fee of $144. To sign up for the program, residents can visit Aledo City Hall without an appointment.

