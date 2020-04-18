Absolute Science puts on bubble shows for Dewitt neighorhood

DEWITT, Iowa — Dewitt families had a good reason to get out of their houses, even if not very far.
Absolute Science, a Davenport-based children's education and entertainment program, walked the streets of Dewitt with a bubble wagon, putting on shows for families watching from their porches, yards, and driveways.
Normally, Absolute Science puts on its shows in libraries and schools, but took their show on the road for the COVID-19 shutdown.
Rick Brammer, magician and founder of Absolute Science talks about the experience, saying "You have no idea how much it brightens up their day. The kids aren't getting to see their friends, they don't get to see their teachers. Even adults aren't mingling with their friends as much. And so when we can bring a smile to their face, it really brightens up their day. We've had a lot of positive feedback over this!"
To request a bubble wagon visit for your area, you can reach out to the Absolute Science Facebook page.