A whole lotta good: What's going right in the Quad Cities right now 😄

"In response to COVID – 19, Salem Lutheran Church members put together care packages for our elderly members who don’t live in care facilities and nursing homes. We dropped of baskets of food, snacks and activities to 17 households. We were greeted with smiles, tears, thank yous and “air hugs” by our elderly members." - Sally

"You know, it would just be the smiles that are out there where ever you go! People are handling this whole thing really well. So don't be surprised if we all survive and move on!! People are a lot stronger than we can know until something brings us all back to just caring about "US"! Voting on Tuesday was such a pleasure! Everyone was there as volunteers and they were smiling and just being normal! That's what I celebrate about this whole week!! I saw people being "NORMAL" and giving out beautiful smiles!! Thank you for caring everyone." - Susan