A Davenport family says they were scammed by a construction company and are out $3500 dollars

"It just finally came to the end where we said enough is enough."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Blyndon and Heather Mclaughlin got the concrete poured on a home project that started back in August.

Blyndon is in a wheel chair, and the couple is installing a concrete ramp that makes it easier to get from the hill their house sits on top of down to the sidewalk.

While the couple is thrilled to have the project completed, they say it’s been an uphill battle to get here.

“We were just stressing out so bad about this whole thing.”

The Mclaughlin’s hired True Shot Construction to do the job back in August.

Blyndon says the man in charge of the company, Jason Reynolds, approached him about a tree removal he was doing at the neighbors.

When Mclaughlin found out Reynolds also did concrete work, the couple signed a contract with him for the ramp project.

“They asked for half the money down and we gave him that money and then well we anticipated that he was going to do the work.”

Only the Mclaughlin’s say he didn’t.

“He had an excuse every single time we asked him when he’s going to pour either the weather wasn’t right he didn’t have enough gravel or he couldn’t get gravel or he couldn’t get all the concrete at certain times and then it just finally came to the end where we said enough is enough.”

Now the couple says they can’t even get ahold of Reynold’s. They say he’s told them several times he would bring their money back, but still hasn’t.

On top of that, two neighbors say True Shot didn’t finish work for them either.

Nancy Shunter says she hired them after hearing they were doing work for the Mclaughlin’s and another neighbor.

“He got started he worked for about a day and a half and then we started hearing about all the trouble and stuff that he was in and then he never showed up again.”

She says crews showed up, started the project, left a mess and then were gone for good.

“I don’t see ever getting my money back.”

The neighbors say the mess is only half of it.

They’re also each out a chunk of money.

Shunter saying she’s out $3150 dollars while the Mclaughlin’s say they’re out $3500 dollars.

Kong Concrete finished the job up for the Mclaughlin’s on Wednesday, nearly three months after the process was started.

The crew donated their time the weekend before to clean up their yard.

Kong Concrete owner Danny Jones says this isn’t the first time he’s seen something like this.

“I probably come across ten jobs a year that I look at that people get taken for their money.”

The Mclauhglin’s say they're happy the job is finished, but when it comes to the people who took their money, there's one more job that needs to be done.