911 Dispatchers push for a name change

911 callers are pushing for the state of Iowa to re-classify them as first responders.

Caroline Eakins has been a 911 dispatcher for 21 years. She takes hundreds of calls everyday.

"I have given instructions on how to deliver a baby over the phone. I have given instructions over the phone on how firefighters can find them someone in a burning building. I have given instructions to put a wet towel at the bottom of a door so they don't inhale the smoke."

She's one of many Iowa dispatchers pushing to be redefined as first responders.

Caroline says, "We are the first one there to hear a mothers cry when her baby is found not breathing. We're the first to hear their house is on fire... We are that first line of defense."

Dispatchers in Iowa handle more than 1.1 million calls a year. The davenport office answered nearly 108, 000 of those calls last year.

These callers talk to people on their worst days.

Dean Anderson has been taking 911 calls for 13 years.

He says he uses callers eyes to gather information to pass on to emergency workers.

"We are responding to your emergency. So to have that distinction as opposed to just being looked at as clerical staff, there's a certain amount of respect that goes with that."

From talking people through CPR and childbirth. To helping someone get out of a sinking hole, dispatchers are asking for the respect, they very well deserve.

The bill to redefine public safety telecommunications as first responders was introduced by Senator Dan Dawson.