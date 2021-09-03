9/11 remembrance events in the Quad Cities for the 20th anniversary

Events are being held across the Quad City area to honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack and the lives that were lost.

With the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the horizon, area organizations are holding events to honor the occasion.

Community groups of all kids are holding commemorative events to remember the 2,977 American loves lost in the attack and the heroism and sacrifices made by first responders.

We're keeping track of events schedules across the Quad City area for the weekend of September 11th.

City of Silvis 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

9:15 a.m. at the Silvis Fire Station on September 11th

Features a Bell Ceremony, Wreath Presentation, moments of silence, and guest speakers Neil Anderson, a Moline firefighter, and Dan Roach, a retired state trooper.

Rock Island Arsenal Flag Walk, Remembrance Ceremony

Marchers will gather at Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on September 10th, and then walk a 2.5 mile route carrying American flags, ending at the 9/11 Memorial.

A remembrance ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m., with guest speaker Retired Sgt. Major Steven Blake. the ceremony will also be streamed on the Arsenal's Facebook page.

McDonough County Quality of Life Youth Task Force 9/11 Commemoration

10 a.m. to noon, Friday September 10 at Chandler Park in Macomb

Offering area students the chance to learn more about the event and engage with first responders. Schools and daycare providers must register their class in advance.

Black Box Theatre presents The Guys

September 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m., September 12 at 2 p.m. in Moline

The Guys by Anne Nelson is a play that honors the heroism of the NYC first responders that answered the call on September 11.

Tickets prices are $13 on the 9th, and $16 on the 10th, 11th, and 12th, and are available on the theatre's website. Patrons will be required to wear masks.

Clinton Trees Forever 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration

8:30 a.m. at the Freedom Trees site in Clinton

Will include quest speaker Chuck Wehrli, a retired fire captain who responded to Ground Zero on the day, a bell ceremony, prayers, and live music.

15th Annual Trans, Planes, & Automobiles Salute to America

The annual Geneseo festival will feature 9/11 remembrance events, including Color Guard, a bi-plane flyover, and more.