8th annual Cream of the Crop kid's photo contest accepting submissions

If you're under 18 and come across a beautiful view of Illinois farmland, be sure to take a picture of it.

If you need an excuse to safely get out of the house, keep this in the back of your mind.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in a press release on Wednesday, April 15th that the 2020 Cream of the Crop photo contest is now accepting submissions.

The 8th annual contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in Illinois.

“With kids at home from school with their families, this is a great opportunity to go on a walk, take a drive, or even explore their own farming property to capture the beauty of Illinois agriculture,” Frerichs said. “This is a fun contest for kids, but also a great teaching moment about the importance of agriculture in Illinois.”