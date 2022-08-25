Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling

The parade is part of the Fiesta Days celebration across the two cities, commemorating Latin culture and heritage in the communities.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17.

The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.

The parade is part of the broader Fiesta Days event, a celebration of Latin culture and heritage in that city and its neighbor, Sterling.

Parade entrants will line up on 10th Street and take off at 1 p.m. The route will send the parade north on First Avenue and cross the bridge into Sterling. From the base of the bridge, the parade will turn left onto 2nd Street, travel north on Locust Street until 3rd Street and turn left. The route then continues until Avenue C where the parade will end near the Adelante Mural at the Napa Auto Parts Building.

Food vendors will be filling the streets of downtown Sterling and Rock Falls for the event.

A companion event, the Taste of Fiesta, falls a week earlier on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. at the RB&W District park. That event is celebrating its 10th year.

If your business or organization would like to participate in the parade, a form is available on the Saul Valley Area Chamber website.