The Time is Now: Clock Inc. partners with WQAD for pride telethon Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Clock, Inc. has partnered with WQAD to present its 2nd Annual The Time is Now: Local Pride telethon on Sunday, Nov. 14.
This year's live stream event will feature impactful stories from LGBT+ members, a silent auction and several performances.
Rock Island's Clock, Inc. is a community center for LGBT+ individuals that provides a safe place from judgement and discrimination. The community center, according to its website, helps local LGBT+ members through inclusive peer groups, counseling, educational training, workshops and second-hand clothing swaps for those seeking to update wardrobes to reflect their gender identity.
Ahead of the live event, Clock, Inc. announced a fundraising effort with a goal of $100,000. To add motivation for donors, Executive Director Chase Norris agreed to shave off his iconic manbun live during the telethon if the goal is reached.
Donate here to contribute to the 2021 fundraising effort, and don't forget to tune into the telethon 7 p.m. Sunday.