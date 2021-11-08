The Time is Now: Clock Inc. partners with WQAD for pride telethon Sunday

The 2nd annual The Time is Now: Local Pride live telethon airs 7 p.m. Sunday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Clock, Inc. has partnered with WQAD to present its 2nd Annual The Time is Now: Local Pride telethon on Sunday, Nov. 14.

This year's live stream event will feature impactful stories from LGBT+ members, a silent auction and several performances.

Rock Island's Clock, Inc. is a community center for LGBT+ individuals that provides a safe place from judgement and discrimination. The community center, according to its website, helps local LGBT+ members through inclusive peer groups, counseling, educational training, workshops and second-hand clothing swaps for those seeking to update wardrobes to reflect their gender identity.