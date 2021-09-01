2021 Quad City Regional Auto Show cancelled due to COVID concerns

The event's website put up a banner announcing that the Board of Directors and Motor Trend, LLC. had decided to cancel show due to "the continued concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration, with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, staff and the Quad City community remaining the top priority," organizers say in the website's banner message. "We look forward to presenting another first class auto show for our community."