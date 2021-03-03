Watch: Here are the main takeaways from the 2021 Bettendorf State of the City address

Mayor Mike Gallagher spoke on the city's achievements during the pandemic, the strength of city workers, and future developments in his State of the City address.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mayor Bob Gallagher gave the State of the City address Wednesday, March 3 in a virtual format uploaded to the city's social media platforms.

"We want to be a livable community with rich, cultural, and educational and recreational opportunities," said Mayor Gallagher, at the start of the address, "where we enjoy a vibrant riverfront and a growing competitive business advantage."

The mayor introduced the city's five goals:

Financially sound city providing quality city services Orderly growth and quality development Growing current businesses and attracting new businesses Riverfront/downtown development - destination for entertainment and loving Premier place to live in the Quad Cities

Here were the mayor's main points about what's been happening in the city:

- In the 20/21 fiscial year, Bettendorf has 2th lowest General Fund Levy among 38 other Iowa cities with a population over 10,000. This cements Bettendorf as one of the most financially efficient cities in the state.

- The city skyrocketed the approval of building permits due to the August derecho and hailstorm (8,058 permits in 2020 vs. 4,152 permits in 2019). Their value, which totaled to almost $240M, helped the city significantly through the pandemic.

- The city hired 6 new firefighters, who started have started work as of February 1. They were brought on to staff Surrey Heights Fire Station from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

- Police body camera systems continue to be upgraded, becoming more compatible and synchronized with video recording systems (when one is activated, the other turns on automatically).

- Storm water basins are being upgraded to hold more and release water at a slower rate, focusing on drainageways adjacent to previously developed areas that lack appropriate storm water detention.

- Downtown improvements arecoming from the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District (self-taxing): Downtown Bettendorf Organization, which completed two new free parking lots downtown and a soon-to-be-open mixed-use building, over 65,000 sq ft, home to TDK bank and other spaces for new offices, retailers, and restaurants.

- The CIty is expecting to hold a Pool Referendum in fall, and is currently planning to assess locations for new splash pads.

- The Children's Museum was first in country to reopen, due to, in Mayor Gallagher's words, "the preparedness and resiliency of our Museum staff". Staff spent the brief closure period repairing exhibits and preparing the museum for virtual activities and safe experiences for returning visitors. However, revenue was down 20% of normal revenue and museum was forced to downsize staff by 25%.

- City staff spent pandemic re-evaluating daily procedures, deep cleaning, creating virtual programming, reorganizing storage areas, and designing safe experiences for visitors and staff.

- Palmer Hills golf course had record attendance and revenue, and other outdoor programs, such as parks, trails, and sports saw good numbers.

- The City completed the build-out of the Metronet fiber internet network, and technology staff are working to address issues tied to the approach of 5G technologies.

- The city is pushing to support Sports QC and Visit Quad Cities, advocating for local and regional sports tourism.

- Mayor Gallagher showcased several graphs showcasing budget and tax changes for the upcoming fiscal year, and how they compare to the other major Quad Cities.

- Mayor Gallagher also showcased the 10 biggest construction projects going into the 2021 construction season.

- City officials are looking to enhance social media use, including weekly videos from Mayor Gallagher.

- The city is making a big digital push, including launching a new website, introducing a new government channel programming format, city-wide promotional videos, new monument signage, and more city communication via digital means over print.

- Notable economic development projects in the near future include: three new senior housing facilities, a new downtown restaurant, opening of Forest Grove School, and planning for multi-residential developments in downtown.