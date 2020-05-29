2020 Red, White and Boom fireworks cancelled

The annual fireworks display across the Mississippi River, "Red, White and Boom" has been cancelled for 2020.
The announcement came Friday afternoon, May 29. Organizers say the event has been rescheduled for July 3, 2021.
“Red, White and Boom always has been a bi-state event, and in the spirit of regionalism, we felt it was the right thing to do to move the event to a time when both states can participate,” said Jason Gilliliand, Events Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “We look forward to an epic event in 2021.”
The postponement was due to the limit of gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.