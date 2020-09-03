Coal Valley Fire Department asking to raise property taxes for ambulance services

The Coal Valley Fire Protection District is paying thousands more for ambulance services and residents are learning about a tax increase proposal.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Coal Valley Fire Protection District is paying thousands more for ambulance services and residents are learning about a tax increase proposal.

Paramedics with the Coal Valley Fire Department can get to an emergency quicker than before because the department bought its own ambulance.

Before that, the department paid a private company $37,000 dollars a year to use it's ambulance services, but that company raised the price to $466,000 a year.

"We knew they weren't making any money off of us, but what we thought was unfair was just popping it on us," Fire District Board of Trustee Gerry Stahr said.

The department has around 40 volunteers and now with the new ambulance, six full-time fire-fighter paramedics. Now, the department needs help paying those salaries, which is around $400,000 a year.

So far, the department has been using its reserve funds to pay for it.

"We will do whatever we have to do to keep ambulance and fire trucks on the road," Stahr said.

The department wants to raise property taxes to help pay for the in-house ambulance services. According to Stahr, for a $100 thousand dollar home, the new tax increase would be around $83 dollars a year.

"Do you want to wait thirty minuets when your loved one is laying there in pain or about to die," Stahr said. "That's the question you have to ask yourself. What's it worth?"

Without the in-house ambulance service, the department says neighboring area ambulances would have to respond, which means they wouldn't get there as quickly.

The department says without the tax increase, they have about one year's worth of money in the reserve funds, but eventually, they would have to cut other areas of the budget or contract out again.

Stahr says if the property tax increase doesn't pass, the department will try again in November's election.