Clinton Masons short money for Clothe-a-Child this year

CLINTON, Iowa — For 20 years the Masonic Lodge in Clinton has raised money to help needy children buy clothes, but this year, they haven't raised enough money. They've only raised $3,000 of their $10,000 goal.

"We didn't have it last year because of COVID," said Emulation Lodge #255 President Ron Mussmann. "And this year, we just weren't able to get enough money to get it going."

Mussmann said they contact teachers and counselors from Eagle Heights, Jefferson and Bluff Elementary in Clinton and from Camanche Elementary to get a list of students who need new clothing. Those parents then put together a list of clothes their child needs.

The Clothe-a-Child shopping trip takes place one day in October at Farm and Fleet. Each child is paired with a volunteer and they're given $150 to spend. Mussmann said they usually buy winter clothes such as socks, boots, warm coats and underwear.

"From that point on it's chaos for about three hours," he said. "They all start running towards the register to get their stuff and the kids are all happy because they got a lot of what they want."

He said Farm and Fleet gives them a 15% discount and sometimes gift certificates to give the kids something extra.

He remembers one year there was a young girl who spent all her money, but really wanted a pair of pajamas.

"She says she has brothers and she would like to have pajamas," Mussmann said. "So her shopper, opened her pocket book and bought the little girl pajamas."

Another child's bag was as big as she was.

"She grabbed onto that bag after it went through and she drugged that all the way to the bus," he said. "She was just so happy and pleased."

When the shopping is done, the children and volunteers head back to the lodge for a pancake breakfast. The Masons make Mickey Mouse pancakes, scrambled eggs and over 300 sausages. Mussmann said it's a good thing they buy so much food because the kids will come back for fourth helpings.

"And they're all hyped up and ready to go, so I feel sorry for the parents," he joked.

Even if they raised enough money in the next few months, Mussmann said he doesn't think it'll give them enough time to organize everything. However, he added that he's already thinking about next year.