Clinton Lumberkings replace home opener with curbside pick-up; fans catching their ballpark favorites

Hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, and "garbage pails" are on the menu for customers to pick-up in lieu of being at a Lumberkings game.

CLINTON, Iowa — Thursday night would be the Clinton Lumberkings home opener. But with no games on the schedule, fans are still able to get their baseball favorites when it comes to food.

Not a soul will be inside Nelson Corp field for Thursday's game. Instead, they'll be lined up outside for hot dogs, hamburgers, and "Garbage Pails" (french fries, onion rings, mini corn dogs, mini tacos, cheeseballs, chicken strips, fried pickles, and corn nuggets).

"It'll keep our mind off what today really is," says Ted Tornow, Clinton Lumberkings General Manager. Thursday's game would've been Tornow's 37th home opener.

But with no chance of a game happening on the field, the staff had to get creative. That's how they came up with curbside pick-up, ballpark style. Fans called in more than 100 orders for lunch and dinner throughout the day. Some fans say they're coming back for both meals.

"We're coming down twice," says Christie Anderson, Lumberkings fan. "So, we're having a hamburger for lunch today and taking some back to work, and then I'm getting hot dogs tonight for the family."

"Obviously people are missing it," says Tornow. "They're missing their baseball fix, the garbage pails, they're missing their food."