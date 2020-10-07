Clinton generating station set to be imploded Friday July 10

The M.L. Kapp Generating Station is scheduled to be imploded on July 10, 2020.

CLINTON, Iowa — The M.L. Kapp Generating Station, located at 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway in Clinton, is scheduled to be imploded on July 10, 2020.

The implosion is scheduled to take place between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., weather permitting.

For safety reasons, access to the M.L. Kapp site and the surrounding areas will be limited. Boat traffic on the Mississippi River (Beaver Slough) will be temporarily diverted, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

There will be a temporary flight restriction of 1-mile of the M.L. Kapp Generation Station (2001 Beaver Channel Parkway).

The restriction also applies to the use of unmanned aerial devices within the restricted area. Once the implosion has been completed, local traffic, both on the road and the river will be reopened.