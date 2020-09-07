Clinton County Sheriff's Office to start wearing body cameras

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — The Clinton County Sheriff says his department will begin using body cameras.
According to the sheriff, Chief Deputy Steve Diesch began researching body-worn camera systems and policies in 2018.
"Through research, Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Cameras were selected due to the compatibility with our current Arbitrator Mobile Video Recording in-car camera system. Furthermore, the videos will be stored on current county-owned servers instead of paying a reoccurring subscription cost for offsite video storage, such as other systems require."- Sheriff Rick Lincoln
The office says the body cameras were bought with forfeiture and seizure funds.