Clinton County Sheriff's Office to start wearing body cameras

Media Release July 9, 2020 The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is p... roud to announce the implementation of body worn cameras. The need for body worn cameras was identified by Chief Deputy Steve Diesch. In 2018 he began researching body worn camera systems and policies.

"Through research, Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Cameras were selected due to the compatibility with our current Arbitrator Mobile Video Recording in-car camera system. Furthermore, the videos will be stored on current county-owned servers instead of paying a reoccurring subscription cost for offsite video storage, such as other systems require."- Sheriff Rick Lincoln