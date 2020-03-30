City of Rock Island looks to help small businesses get through COVID-19 pandemic

The city is giving qualifying small businesses a grant of up to $2,500, to cover expenses like rent and payroll.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rooster's Sports Bar and Grill is serving up much less of their crowd favorite lately.

"Our wings -- I would say -- are the best in the Quad Cities," Co-Owner Stephen Lam says.

The restaurant has been closed to dine-in customers for weeks now, since Governor J.B. Pritzker's order to partially close all bars and restaurants in Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The wait staff and bartenders had to go. It was extremely difficult to do," Lam says. "We're just down to a couple of cooks now."

With the limited business, Lam estimates the restaurant has lost up to $40,000 so far.

That's where the city of rock island is stepping in.

"Everybody has a need, but we're wanting to reach the ones that are living to paycheck to paycheck," Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says.

The city, in collaboration with the Development Association of Rock island is giving small businesses the chance to make up for lost income, with grants of up to $2,500.

"It's kind of a drop in the bucket with what everybody needs, but anything helps," Lam says.



The grant is for any small business affected with less than ten employees, who each make less than $41,000 annually.

"It's a majority of businesses in Rock Island that are small and medium, and we need to help out and reach those people," Mayor Thoms says.

For Rooster's, a grant like this can make all the difference, as they cut corners to save money.

"We've been doing what we can, by shutting some lights off and really consolidating freezers," Lam says.

Lam says if Rooster's were to be approved for the loan, the money would go towards paying their remaining cooks.

As the restaurant waits for things to go back to normal, Lam and his family are making the most of their spare time.

"We're taking our time, obviously now to not having anybody in the dining room, to just spruce things up," Lam says."Change some colors and come back better than ever."

Mayor Thoms says as of Friday, Mar. 27, about 15 businesses have applied. He hopes as many businesses apply as possible, so the city can get a sense of the need in the community.