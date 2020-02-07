City of Rock Island requiring all bars and restaurants to close by 2 A.M.

The city of Rock Island says it's requiring all bars and restaurants to close at 2:00 A.M effective immediately.

The city of Rock Island says it's requiring all bars and restaurants to close at 2:00 A.M effective immediately.

The statement from Mayor Mike Thoms says the decision comes as coronavirus cases grow locally since he says large crowds tend to gather past 2:00 A.M.

He says the decision is also to be a regional player in the Quad Cities where bars and restaurants close at the same time in other cities.