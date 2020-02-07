City of Rock Island requiring all bars and restaurants to close by 2 A.M.

The city of Rock Island says it's requiring all bars and restaurants to close at 2:00 A.M effective immediately.
The statement from Mayor Mike Thoms says the decision comes as coronavirus cases grow locally since he says large crowds tend to gather past 2:00 A.M.
He says the decision is also to be a regional player in the Quad Cities where bars and restaurants close at the same time in other cities.
The city is also closing several downtown streets to provide more gathering space to allow for social distancing.