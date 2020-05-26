City of Moline is offering bars and restaurants more outdoor seating options

The city of Moline is offering more outdoor seating to get bars and restaurants more customers.

Moline Mayor, Stephanie Acri, issued an executive order. It gives temporary relief to restaurants and bars ahead of phase three of Illinois' re-open plan.

The order modifies regulations that would otherwise apply to outdoor dining.

"Streamlined and simple opportunities for our restaurants and bars in the city of Moline to be able to open back up again," Moline Centre Main Street Manager Geoff Manis said. "We are open to any and all creative ideas for our bars to be able to seat people outdoors."

The city is allowing sidewalks and parking spaces to be used.

Manis said businesses that sell liquor need to use a barrier or fence for the additional outdoor seating.

"Barriers are one thing that we are going to want to see," Manis said.

"The city has exceeded my expectations, kind of cutting through the red tape to allow us to try to re-open," Bent River Brewing President Nick Bowes said. "We are looking forward to having our customers back."

Bowes said he plans to use the parking spaces and sidewalk outside the brewery. He is also re-arranging his back patio to accommodate social distancing regulations.

"Our current plan is to add several seats out in the front of our business, which we haven’t been able to do in the past," Bowes said. “And, add even more out into the parking spaces right off the road a little bit. We will fence it off with some pretty heavy duty fencing to make sure it's very secure."