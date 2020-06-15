City of Davenport opens splash pads

City splash pads are open through Labor Day.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The splash pad at Centennial Park is ready for visitors.

"Our spray pad at centennial park is open and ready for business," Davenport Public Works Senior Park Manager Betsy Tubbs said.

"I hear kids playing, having fun, getting along, enjoying the sunshine," Parent Mckaela Williams said. "It was just a really nice free opportunity for Robin to see some kids now that the coronavirus has calmed down some."

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing public pools to reopen this summer, but Davenport can't get their pools ready in time.

"A swimming pool with hundreds of thousands of gallons of water does not turn that quickly," Tubbs said.

Tubbs said it is too late in the season to get their pools up and running, so this will be the only way to cool down in Davenport.

"They have spent like two months indoors now, so it is time to get some fresh air," parent Alyssa Miller said.

Tubbs said the local splash pads provide more than enough room for social distancing.

"Because it is an outdoor facility, we are not enforcing anything," Tubbs said.

"I mean all these kids are having a great time," Williams said.

Davenport says it will open three other smaller fountains next week.