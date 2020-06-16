Chicago panel to review police department's policy on force

CHICAGO (AP) — A 20-member panel will review the Chicago Police Department’s policy governing when officers can use force.
The panel plans to meet virtually for the next eight weeks before making recommendations to the police superintendent and other leaders.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said Chicago needs to speed up its police reform timeline following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
The U.S. Justice Department investigated the Chicago Police Department following the 2015 release of video showing white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.