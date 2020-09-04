Census says Quad City response rate about 50%

About 64 million households across the nation are receiving a 2020 Census paper questionnaire in the coming days from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Officials with the 2020 Census say paper forms are being mailed to households that have not yet responded online or by phone.

According to the census, Iowa and Illinois sit at about 50%.

Iowa statewide response rate: 52.3%

Illinois statewide response rate: 51.2%

In the Quad Cities, here are response rates to date from households:

Davenport 51%

Bettendorf. 62.1%

East Moline 52.4%

Moline 53.1%

Rock Island 49.0%

You can take the census several ways.