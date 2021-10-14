x
Cedar Rapids police: Blood-covered teen said he killed his parents

The teen reportedly told officers he killed his parents to “take charge of his life.”
Credit: MGN

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of slashing his parents to death after finding the blood-covered teen sitting outside the family home early Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious person at the home, and when officers arrived they found 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton outside. 

He was covered in blood, and he told officers he had killed his mother and father. Police then found the bodies of 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade inside. 

The teen reportedly told officers he killed his parents to “take charge of his life.”

Police say he faces two counts of first-degree murder.

