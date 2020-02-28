Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to throwing guns out car window during a police chase

A man who threw guns from a car during a police chase pled guilty in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The US attorney's office says Jordan Lewis Holmes, 23, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was convicted of one count of being a felon and unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

According to police they attempted to stop a car with Holmes inside.

Officers say they saw Holmes get into a vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car sped off.

During the chase the car drove into a church parking lot and two 9 millimeter handguns were thrown from the window where Holmes was seated. At the end of the chase, the car pulled into an apartment complex parking lot, and, without the vehicle coming to a full stop, Holmes and the other three occupants of the car fled on foot.

Officers caught up to Holmes and arrested him shortly thereafter.