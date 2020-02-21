Cedar County sheriff, deputies demand county attorney steps down for mishandling of sexual abuse cases

Cedar County Attorney Jeff Renander mishandled several criminal cases causing victims to be re-victimized, deputies say.

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — The sheriff of Cedar County, Iowa and all 13 deputies are calling for the county's attorney to step down after they say he mishandled several criminal cases, including sexual abuse cases, some with children involved.

The sheriff's office signed a petition describing Cedar County Attorney Jeff Renander's alleged mishandling of cases where he "made egregiously inappropriate comments to the victim of a sexual abuse case he recently handled."

The petition says Renander "victim shamed" people in his cases and minimized the "traumatic experiences of multiple sexual abuse victims, to include child sexual abuse victims."

Cedar County Detective Matt Jackson said the deputies have considered calling for Renander's resignation for several months due to his "incompetence" in the courtroom.

"Before, it was just about his performance because we weren't aware of how he was speaking to sex abuse victims," Jackson said.

Jackson cited a case from Feb. 14 that compelled him and the deputies to finally take a stand.

In the case, Renander accepted a plea deal for a victim involving a defendant who was facing up to 10 years in jail for felony third-degree sexual abuse.

Court records the defendant was sentenced to 90 days in jail and will not have to register as a sex offender.

"We have a county attorney who's not doing his [job]," Jackson said. "He's afraid of going to trial so he just pleads everything down."

Jackson said deputies learned from two reliable sources that Renander blamed the victim in this case and told her "Well at least you can't remember it" and "I hope you learn from this that you shouldn't get this drunk."

After learning of Renander's reported comments, Jackson said the deputies felt compelled to say something.

"It just shocks your consciousness," Jackson said. "The sex abuse cases really stand out and it's what I think the public would have a real issue with."