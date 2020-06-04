CDC and IDPH reverse earlier recommendations, issue new mask guidelines

The CDC and IDPH now recommend the use of masks.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The CDC has backpedaled on earlier recommendations and now says Americans should wear face coverings in public.

"CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

The IDPH says all Illinoisans should wear a mask or face covering when they leave their home.

U.S. health authorities had discouraged healthy Americans from wearing facial coverings for weeks, saying they were likely to do more harm than good in the fight against the coronavirus — but now, as researchers have learned more about how the highly contagious virus spreads, officials have changed their recommendations.

Examples include:

Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies. Picking up food from the drive-thru or curbside pickup. While visiting your health care provider, Traveling on public transportation. Interacting with customers, clients, or coworkers at essential businesses. Performing essential services for state and local government agencies, such as laboratory testing, where close interactions with other people are unavoidable. When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing.

IDPH says if you are staying home and have no close contacts that are infected with COVID-19, you don’t need a mask while at home.

"Provided you do so alone or with close, household contacts, other situations that don’t require a mask or face covering include running or walking in your neighborhood, mowing the lawn, performing spring yard cleanup, gardening, driveway car washing, and other outdoor activities on your own property."

The IDPH also shared a list of best practices for homemade masks.