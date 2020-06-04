CDC and IDPH reverse earlier recommendations, issue new mask guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The CDC has backpedaled on earlier recommendations and now says Americans should wear face coverings in public.
"CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."
The IDPH says all Illinoisans should wear a mask or face covering when they leave their home.
U.S. health authorities had discouraged healthy Americans from wearing facial coverings for weeks, saying they were likely to do more harm than good in the fight against the coronavirus — but now, as researchers have learned more about how the highly contagious virus spreads, officials have changed their recommendations.
Examples include:
- Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies.
- Picking up food from the drive-thru or curbside pickup.
- While visiting your health care provider,
- Traveling on public transportation.
- Interacting with customers, clients, or coworkers at essential businesses.
- Performing essential services for state and local government agencies, such as laboratory testing, where close interactions with other people are unavoidable.
- When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing.
IDPH says if you are staying home and have no close contacts that are infected with COVID-19, you don’t need a mask while at home.
"Provided you do so alone or with close, household contacts, other situations that don’t require a mask or face covering include running or walking in your neighborhood, mowing the lawn, performing spring yard cleanup, gardening, driveway car washing, and other outdoor activities on your own property."
The IDPH also shared a list of best practices for homemade masks.
- Using materials available at home or buying materials online to avoid exposure in public places.
- Purchasing masks made by small businesses, saving medical masks for health care workers and potentially helping the local economy.
- Making masks from materials that will hold up to daily washing and drying. Wash and dry newly sewn masks before using them for the first time.
- Having more than one mask per person so they can be laundered daily. This will also be helpful if your mask becomes wet, damaged, or no longer fits and you need to replace it.
- Washing your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water before putting on a mask, immediately after removing it, or if you touch the mask while using it.
- The mask should fit snugly around your mouth and nose. A metal wire sewn or built into the mask will help it conform to the bridge of your nose.
- Avoid touching the mask while using it. If you do wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.
- There are relatively few studies on the effectiveness of masks made from homemade materials.
- Whether you use cotton fabrics, paper-based shop towels, or other materials, try to strike a balance between the materials you already have at home, how easy it will be to breathe while wearing the mask for extended periods away from home, and whether or not you would prefer to craft a new mask every day (paper) or wash and reuse your mask(s).
- Replacing your mask when wet, damaged or it no longer fits your face. Masks should not be worn damp or when wet from spit or mucus.
- Try to avoid touching the outer surface of the mask when removing it. Remove the mask by untying it or unfastening the ear loops. Place it in a bag or bin away from small children or pets until it can be laundered.