Cash mob descends on Sherrard bar

Communities are coming together to infuse cash into businesses hurting from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SHERRARD, Ill. —

"I had some businessess that obviously had some struggles this winter having enough foot traffic to keep themselves going. So I reached out to some citizens in Viola, and they enthusiastically jumped on board with over 400 members in a couple of weeks."

The "Viola Cash Mob", now 519 members strong, went live just as the global COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurant and bars statewide to stop dine-in service.

"It came out of nowhere and it’s affecting everyone very deeply and we’re one of them," said bar owner Joan Crain.

The Office Bar had 10 employees before the pandemic. Now it's just her, her husband Darrick, and a cook.

"I have only one employee that doesn’t have a second job, and we’ve kept her on full time," she said.

"It hurts, definitely."

To her, more than anything, the Cash Mob's patronage was a sign that her community had her back.

"It’s pretty overwhelming. It’s a pretty neat thing," she said.

Mayor Doonan said the mob had the great fortune of having gotten started before the Illinois Stay at Home Order came down.

"We don’t have to have any meetings face to face. We talk on Facebook and through emails and organize where we want to go and take to-go orders out."

It also helps the business, he said.

"To be organized like this helps them too, because it’s hard to know what to stsock up to have on hand. If 40 people come here jut out of the blue, they’re not gonna have enough groceries to supply that. So they can plan ahead a couple of weeks, maybe have a special that night that’s easy for them to prepare and give out."

And there was another unexpected benefit: The cash mob created a closer-knit community.

"Even before we cash-mob a business, we’d meet, get to know your neighbors. Just get to know everybody, the whole community better.

The in-person meetings have been put on hold, but the mayor said he hopes the idea would spread to other smalltowns. People could create their own smaller cash mobs and join the Viola Cash Mob.