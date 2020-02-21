Sterling's Carnegie Library asking for community help to cover renovation costs

The estimated cost for repairs is about $200,000 no matter what path they decide on

STERLING, Illinois — The Carnegie Library in Sterling, Illinois was built in 1904.

Over the years, additions have been made but the original Carnegie wing stayed the same. As time went on water damage has caused the building to start deteriorating.

"When they pulled this section of flat copper up that's when they noticed the 1904 supports were starting to rot," said Jennifer Slaney, Library Director.

The estimated cost for repairs is about $200,000.

Slaney hopes to raise a majority of the cost through donations but whatever isn't covered will come out of the library's budget.

Sterling's Carnegie Library is just one of 69 still landing in Illinois that was funded by it's namesake -- steel giant Andrew Carnegie. The library is unique with glass floors and antique fixtures that the community wants to preserve.

"The Carnegie is something of value to this community," Slaney said. "When they decided to add on to this building one of the things that people said was 'Please do not move the library from this location. We are attached to this Carnegie building.'"