Our team at the scene says a house is engulfed in flames near the 100 block of First Ave.

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. — Editor's Note: We will keep this article updated as we receive more information.

Our team at the scene says the fire started at the 200 block of 1st Ave around 5:00 P.M.

Silvis and Carbon Cliff Fire Chiefs say the fire spread in the garage and then to the house.